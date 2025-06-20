AI in practice
Update
Matthias Bastian

Google expands search with Audio Overviews and AI-Powered Voice Search

Google (Screenshot)
Google expands search with Audio Overviews and AI-Powered Voice Search
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Update as of June 20, 2025:

Ad

In addition to Audio Overviews, Google is piloting a new feature called Search Live in the US. Available in the AI Mode of the Google app for Android and iOS, Search Live lets users issue voice commands and receive spoken answers from the Gemini model. The feature is currently limited to participants in the relevant Lab experiment.

Users can ask follow-up questions in a conversational format, and the app provides links to relevant websites alongside the spoken responses. Search Live runs in the background, supports both text and transcripts, and Google plans to add camera features in the future.

Original article from June 13, 2025:

Ad
Ad

Google launches Audio Overviews in search results

Google is rolling out a new feature called Audio Overviews in its Search Labs. Powered by the Gemini language model, Audio Overviews automatically generate spoken summaries for certain search queries. The feature is designed for people who want to listen to information or need hands-free access while on the go. When a supported search is made, a play button appears in Google Search, letting users listen to the audio summary. Relevant websites are also displayed within the audio player. The experimental feature is currently available in Search Labs in the US.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Image: Google
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google rolls out modest improvements to Gemini 2.5 Pro

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Google releases open-source LMEval to benchmark language and multimodal models

AI in practice

Google expands access to Veo 3, its viral new video model, through the Gemini app

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google expands search with Audio Overviews and AI-Powered Voice Search

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

AI research

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

Google News