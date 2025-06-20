Google expands search with Audio Overviews and AI-Powered Voice Search

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Update as of June 20, 2025:

In addition to Audio Overviews, Google is piloting a new feature called Search Live in the US. Available in the AI Mode of the Google app for Android and iOS, Search Live lets users issue voice commands and receive spoken answers from the Gemini model. The feature is currently limited to participants in the relevant Lab experiment.

Users can ask follow-up questions in a conversational format, and the app provides links to relevant websites alongside the spoken responses. Search Live runs in the background, supports both text and transcripts, and Google plans to add camera features in the future.

Original article from June 13, 2025:

Google launches Audio Overviews in search results

Google is rolling out a new feature called Audio Overviews in its Search Labs. Powered by the Gemini language model, Audio Overviews automatically generate spoken summaries for certain search queries. The feature is designed for people who want to listen to information or need hands-free access while on the go. When a supported search is made, a play button appears in Google Search, letting users listen to the audio summary. Relevant websites are also displayed within the audio player. The experimental feature is currently available in Search Labs in the US.

