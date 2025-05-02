Google Gemini brings AI-assisted image editing to chat

AI in practice
Google is rolling out new AI-powered image editing features in its Gemini app, letting users tweak backgrounds, swap out objects, and make other adjustments to both AI-generated and personal photos—all within the chat interface. The editing tools are being introduced gradually for users on web and mobile devices, supporting over 45 languages in "most countries." To access the new features on your phone, you'll need the latest version of the app. You can find more details about availability here.

Image: Google
