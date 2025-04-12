Google has launched Firebase Studio, a new cloud-based development environment that puts AI at the center of app creation. The platform expands Firebase's existing toolkit by adding AI workspaces where developers can build complete applications, from mobile apps to websites, using conversational AI. Firebase Studio connects various services, platforms, and interfaces to automatically generate multiple components: user interfaces, backend systems, frontend code, mobile applications, API schemas, and data connections - along with the underlying program logic. Beyond offering a traditional code editor, Firebase Studio includes a prototype agent that developers can control entirely through natural language or visual inputs like diagrams and UI sketches. The system then constructs applications independently based on these specifications.
Google introduces AI-powered Firebase Studio for simplified app development
