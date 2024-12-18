AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google introduces experimental Gemini 2.0 model for Gemini Advanced users

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google has started rolling out an experimental version of its Gemini 2.0 AI model to users of Gemini Advanced. The new model, called Gemini-Exp-1206, can handle more sophisticated tasks, including complex coding challenges, mathematical problem-solving, and advanced reasoning, according to Google. The company stresses that this experimental model is still in early preview testing and may not perform consistently. The model can't access real-time information and doesn't support all of Gemini's standard features. Access to Gemini-Exp-1206 is currently limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers using either desktop computers or mobile Web browsers. The new model may be a preview of an upcoming larger Gemini 2.0 Pro model, as Google has already officially released the smaller Gemini 2.0 Flash version.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
GeminiApp
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Spanish AI startup Magnific releases Super Real image generation model

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Holoride finds new investor for expansion in Asia This VR classic can easily compete with Beat Saber: Open door No. 18 in the MIXED Advent Calendar One of the best tactical PVP RPGs arrives on Playstation VR 2 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI's move away from nonprofit control could cost billions of dollars

AI in practice

OpenAI's upgraded o1 model brings function calling, image analysis, and more to the API

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google introduces experimental Gemini 2.0 model for Gemini Advanced users

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

Google News