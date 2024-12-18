Google introduces experimental Gemini 2.0 model for Gemini Advanced users

Google has started rolling out an experimental version of its Gemini 2.0 AI model to users of Gemini Advanced. The new model, called Gemini-Exp-1206, can handle more sophisticated tasks, including complex coding challenges, mathematical problem-solving, and advanced reasoning, according to Google. The company stresses that this experimental model is still in early preview testing and may not perform consistently. The model can't access real-time information and doesn't support all of Gemini's standard features. Access to Gemini-Exp-1206 is currently limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers using either desktop computers or mobile Web browsers. The new model may be a preview of an upcoming larger Gemini 2.0 Pro model, as Google has already officially released the smaller Gemini 2.0 Flash version.

Ad