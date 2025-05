Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Reasoning tasks sharply raise AI costs, according to a new analysis by Artificial Analysis. Google's Gemini Flash 2.5 costs 150 times more to run than Flash 2.0, due to using 17 times more tokens and charging $3.50 per million output tokens with reasoning, compared to $0.40 for the earlier model. This makes Flash 2.5 the most expensive model in terms of token use for logic. OpenAI's o4-mini costs more per token but used fewer tokens overall, making it cheaper in the benchmark.

Ad