Matthias Bastian

Google is now placing AdSense ads inside AI chatbot conversations

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Google is rolling out AdSense ads directly inside AI chatbot conversations. The company has expanded its AdSense for Search platform to support chatbots from startups like iAsk and Liner, according to Bloomberg. The move comes as Google looks for new ways to maintain its ad revenue amid a potential drop in traditional search queries, reflecting broader changes in how people find information online. AI search services like OpenAI and Perplexity—along with Google's own Gemini tools—increasingly deliver direct answers to users' questions, sometimes eliminating the need to visit external websites, which has long been a foundation of Google's business model. Bloomberg reports that Google began testing this new chatbot ad format in 2024.

Sources
Bloomberg
