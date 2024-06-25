AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google reportedly developing influencer and custom chatbots

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Google is working on a platform for personalized chatbots to compete with Meta and Character.AI, according to two sources who spoke to The Information. Users will be able to create their own chatbots or interact with celebrity-themed bots. Google is exploring partnerships with influencers and may integrate the technology into YouTube. The chatbots will be powered by Google's Gemini AI model. Ryan Germick, a designer at Google Labs known for creating Google Doodles, is leading the project, which could launch later this year. While Character.AI has found success with highly personalized chatbots, especially among younger users, Meta's celebrity chatbots don't seem to have gained much traction since their debut in the fall of 2023.

Sources
The Information
