Maximilian Schreiner

Google is rolling out its AI search to more countries

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Google is rolling out its AI-powered search feature, AI Overviews, to more than 100 countries and says it will reach more than one billion monthly users worldwide. The AI summaries are now available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish, regardless of the user's location. Google says it has also improved the way users access source links: Desktop users now see links more prominently on the right-hand side of the screen, while mobile users can access them via icons in the top right-hand corner. The company has also added direct links within the AI summary text itself. The search giant promises that all ads in these AI-generated summaries will be clearly labelled. The feature remains unavailable across the EU region.

Google
