Google launches AI music generator Lyria 3 Pro, says it was trained on data it has the right to use

Google is releasing Lyria 3 Pro, its most advanced AI model for music creation. The model can generate tracks up to three minutes long and, according to Google, has a better understanding of musical structures like intros, verses, choruses, and bridges than Lyria 3, which Google introduced in February.

Lyria 3 Pro is now available across several Google products: in the Gemini app for paying subscribers, in Google Vids for Workspace customers, on Vertex AI for businesses, and in Google AI Studio for developers. The collaborative music generation tool ProducerAI also uses the model to help create songs.

According to Google, Lyria 3 Pro doesn't imitate artists when their names appear in a prompt, but it uses them as inspiration instead. The company says the model was trained on materials "that YouTube and Google has a right to use under our terms of service, partner agreements, and applicable law," but won't share more details about the training data. All generated content is tagged with an invisible SynthID watermark.

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Currently, the only other high-quality AI music generator on the market is Suno, which is facing legal battles with record labels over potential copyright infringement.