Google launches Audio Overviews in search results

Google is rolling out a new feature called Audio Overviews in its Search Labs. Powered by the Gemini language model, Audio Overviews automatically generate spoken summaries for certain search queries. The feature is designed for people who want to listen to information or need hands-free access while on the go. When a supported search is made, a play button appears in Google Search, letting users listen to the audio summary. Relevant websites are also displayed within the audio player. The experimental feature is currently available in Search Labs in the US.

Image: Google
