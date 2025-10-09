AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google launches Gemini Enterprise as a response to Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise

Google introduces Gemini Enterprise, its answer to Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise. The new platform gives companies a central hub to create, manage, and deploy AI agents across existing workflows—no coding required. Employees can chat with Gemini to look up information, analyze data, or automate routine tasks. Out of the box, Google offers its own agents like Deep Research and Code Assist, but companies can also bring in their own or third-party agents.

Gemini Enterprise connects with data from Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, SAP, and BigQuery. There are two plans: "Gemini Business," starting at $21 per user per month for smaller teams, and "Gemini Enterprise Standard/Plus," starting at $30 with extra features for larger organizations.

Sources
Google 1 Google 2
