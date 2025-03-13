Google opens up its AI Deep Research feature to all users for free "a few times a month"

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Newsletter

Google has enhanced its reasoning model Flash Thinking 2.0 while opening Deep Research access to all users.

Ad

The latest version of Flash Thinking 2.0 brings new capabilities like file uploads and faster processing speeds. For users of Gemini Advanced, the system now handles much larger amounts of information - up to 1 million tokens in a single context window.

The company has also revamped its Deep Research feature with Flash Thinking 2.0. The tool can now process information from multiple websites and documents in minutes, showing users exactly how it reaches its conclusions through step-by-step reasoning chains. "By pairing Deep Research with this new model, we expect the quality of reports to keep getting even better," Google explains.

The biggest change might be in accessibility - Deep Research is now free to use "a few times a month." Like similar tools from other companies, it's not perfect - testing has shown the system can still make mistakes in both its analysis and conclusions.

Ad