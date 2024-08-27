AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google releases three new experimental AI models

Google AI
Google releases three new experimental AI models
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google has unveiled three new experimental AI models, including a smaller 8-billion-parameter version of Gemini 1.5 Flash and improved versions of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash.

Ad

The company is releasing these models to gather feedback and provide developers with the latest updates. Google Developer Advocate Logan Kilpatrick said the findings from these experimental launches will inform the broader release of the models.

The new Gemini 1.5 Flash 8B model, developed by the Google DeepMind team, is a smaller 8-billion-parameter variant of Gemini 1.5 Flash. It's designed for multimodal tasks ranging from high-volume to long-context summarization.

Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B is now available for free through Google AI Studio and the Gemini API under the name "gemini-1.5-flash-8b-exp-0827".

Ad
Ad

Google improves its most capable AI model

Updated experimental versions of the Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash models are also now available. Google reports general improvements in both models, with 1.5 Flash showing significant performance gains across many internal benchmarks and 1.5 Pro demonstrating enhanced capabilities in complex prompts and coding, according to Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick stated that the new Gemini 1.5 Pro Exp 0827 model outperforms the experimental model released in early August in all aspects. Starting September 3, requests for the "gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0801" model will automatically redirect to the new "gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0827" model. The "gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0801" model will be removed from Google AI Studio and the API.

These models are accessible via the Gemini API and Google AI Studio under the names "gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0827" and "gemini-1.5-flash-exp-0827", as well as through the Vertex AI Experimental Endpoint. Google offers a free tier in the Gemini API for both models and plans to release a version for production use in the coming weeks.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google has introduced three new experimental AI models: Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B, an enhanced Gemini 1.5 Pro, and an updated Gemini 1.5 Flash. These releases aim to gather developer feedback and showcase the latest advancements.
  • Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B, a compact 8-billion-parameter variant, targets multimodal applications and long-context summarization. This model is now freely accessible through Google AI Studio and the Gemini API.
  • The updated Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash versions, marked with the release date 0827, show significant improvements in Google's internal benchmarks for handling complex prompts and tackling programming tasks more effectively.
Sources
Logan Kilpatrick via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Don't get too excited about Google Gemini Pro 1.5's giant context window

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Batman: Arkham Shadow Preview - Get ready for a big VR hit on Meta Quest 3 Kickstarter for the first Apple Vision Pro controllers has launched Playstation VR 2: New VR games coming in September 2024 MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google releases three new experimental AI models

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

Google News