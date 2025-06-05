Google rolls out modest improvements to Gemini 2.5 Pro

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google has rolled out another update to its flagship AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro. The latest version brings modest improvements across a range of benchmarks and maintains top positions on tests like LMArena and WebDevArena. According to Google, the new release also handles challenging programming, knowledge, and logic tasks better than before. The model also "can be more creative with better-formatted responses."

Developers can access the updated Gemini 2.5 Pro in preview through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Google plans to promote this preview to a stable, generally available version in the coming weeks. The update is also rolling out to the Gemini app starting today.

