Google upgrades AI Overviews with Gemini 3 Pro for complex queries

Google is rolling out Gemini 3 Pro to power AI Overviews in search. The system now automatically routes complex queries to Google's most powerful language model, while faster models still handle simpler questions, according to Robby Stein, product manager for Google Search.

This intelligent routing already works in AI Mode, Google's AI-powered search chat, and is now expanding to AI Overviews, the quick answers that appear directly below search queries. The feature is available worldwide in English, but only for paying Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

AI Overviews and similar services from other companies have faced criticism for confidently delivering incorrect answers. While source citations create an appearance of trustworthiness, users rarely verify them. More capable models can reduce errors but won't eliminate them.

