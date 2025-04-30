Google’s Gemini product lead joins Meta AI

Jack Krawczyk, who led product development for Google’s Bard and Gemini AI projects, is taking on a new role at Meta. The move comes as Meta introduces its standalone Meta AI app for the first time at its developer conference. On LinkedIn, Krawczyk outlined his perspective on building AI assistants.
Personality is product. People want to talk to someone that resembles a friend or a coach; they don’t want a sanctimonious assistant. Insightful, knowledgeable, non-judgmental, humble, and a little witty are table stakes for excellent interactions. Trust hinges on guiding people to their own informed conclusions—not telling them what or how to think.