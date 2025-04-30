Google’s Gemini product lead joins Meta AI

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Jack Krawczyk, who led product development for Google’s Bard and Gemini AI projects, is taking on a new role at Meta. The move comes as Meta introduces its standalone Meta AI app for the first time at its developer conference. On LinkedIn, Krawczyk outlined his perspective on building AI assistants.

