Google's new live translation beta uses Gemini to preserve tone and rhythm

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is integrating Gemini into Google Translate for better text translations and launching a beta for real-time voice translation through headphones. Gemini now handles idioms, local expressions, and slang more naturally instead of translating them word for word. The improved text translation is rolling out in the US and India for English and nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, and German. The app is available for Android, iOS, and on the web.

The live translation feature taps into Gemini's speech-to-speech capabilities to preserve the speaker's tone, intonation, and rhythm. The beta is currently available on Android in the US, Mexico, and India, supporting over 70 languages. iOS and more countries will follow in 2026.

Google is also bringing its language learning tools to nearly 20 new countries, including Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan.

