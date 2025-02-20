GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 to be available "soon" for chat and API

ChatGPT reaches more than 400 million weekly users, according to OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap. Lightcap says more than two million business users use ChatGPT at work, and use of the Reasoning Model API has increased fivefold since the launch of o3-mini. OpenAI plans to make GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 available for chat and API "soon". GPT-5 will be available to free users with no usage caps, but Plus and Pro users will receive more inference time for more complex tasks. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently announced GPT-5, which combines OpenAI's GPT and o-series into a single model. Lightcap says additional agent capabilities and "a few other things" will follow later this year.

