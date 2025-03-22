Grok 3 adds deeper search and AI image editing capabilities

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Grok users are getting access to two new features as xAI rolls out an enhanced research tool and image editor. The updates are being introduced gradually across the platform.

The new "DeeperSearch" option works alongside the existing "DeepSearch" feature, though it takes more time to process queries. Testing shows some interesting differences between the two: DeepSearch can answer questions about "latest AI news" in about a minute, pulling from 40 sources - though many of these turn out to be from questionable X accounts like "feeltheomega" and "theaidaily_" that link to news spam sites.

The results also highlight some current limitations. Grok seems to have trouble accessing many mainstream news outlets, instead relying heavily on X sources.

When it comes to DeeperSearch, the system spends more time - about six and a half minutes - examining fewer sources. In my test, it pulled just four AI news items, three from The Guardian and one BBC X post, after searching through 19 sources. While the answers are more detailed, they actually seem less comprehensive for news queries.

Since xAI hasn't officially explained what DeeperSearch is designed for, it's unclear whether news gathering is even its intended purpose.

Text-based image editing arrives

xAI is also quietly rolling out a new image editing capability. Users can now modify uploaded images simply by describing the changes they want in plain text, similar to how Google's Gemini models handle image editing. While xAI hasn't made any official announcements, users are starting to spot an "Edit Image" button appearing in both the main X platform and the iOS version of Grok.

The company has also announced that its Aurora image model is now available through the xAI API. Released in late 2024, Aurora focuses on photorealistic results and has fewer restrictions than similar tools - it can even generate images of politicians, something many other models won't do.

