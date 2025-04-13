Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Update April 13, 2025:

xAI has changed how its Grok chatbot answers questions about misinformation on X. Previously, when asked "Who is the biggest spreader of misinformation on X," the model named Donald Trump and Elon Musk directly. Now, Grok gives a more cautious response, stating that identifying the largest source is difficult and inconclusive.

Both Grok 2 and Grok 3 maintain this revised position, even when I rephrase the question or ask follow-up questions. This consistent shift suggests intentional modification of the model’s behavior. In addition, Grok now echoes elements of Musk’s own rhetoric, questioning the definition of misinformation and arguing that content labeled as such may reflect opinions that diverge from a "mainstream narrative."

Grok reframes through debate

The changes to Grok illustrate how language models can be adjusted after deployment to promote specific narratives. For instance, Grok also downplays the risks associated with climate change, stating that the "‘threat level’ depends on perspective and priorities." When discussing Donald Trump’s actions toward U.S. democratic institutions, the bot says he "pushes boundaries, but ‘destroy’ implies a clearer, more imminent collapse than what’s currently observable."

By contrast, ChatGPT and Google Gemini take a more evidence-based approach. ChatGPT emphasizes the scientific consensus on climate issues, while both systems cite documented attempts by Trump to undermine democratic norms. Gemini 2.5 additionally includes references to opposing interpretations when addressing these topics.

In another case, Grok 3 acknowledges that Trump’s statements may align with Kremlin messaging on Ukraine. When asked whether Trump is amplifying Russian propaganda, Grok responds that "even if he’s not intentionally acting as a puppet, his rhetoric risks legitimizing disinformation." ChatGPT reaches a similar conclusion but supports it with greater detail and sourcing.

Update February 24, 2025:

Grok 3 rebels against Musk: xAI blames ex-OpenAI employee for censorship

Babuschkin claims on X that the prompt changes censoring Grok 3 were made by a former OpenAI employee "that hasn't fully absorbed xAI's culture yet." The modification was reportedly missed during the review process before a larger update went live.

He also argues that the system prompt's visibility demonstrates xAI's commitment to transparency. However, this claim contradicts the explicit instruction within the system prompt itself stating it should never be displayed. Babuschkin explains this away as merely a safety measure to prevent accidental inclusion in responses - supposedly for a better user experience.

Second Update February 23, 2025:

xAI's Igor Babuschkin has confirmed the system prompt update mentioned below. According to him, "an employee pushed the change because they thought it would help," but the change was "obviously not in line with our values" and was reversed once users reported it.

Update February 23, 2025:

X chatbot Grok 3 rebels against Musk and Trump, gets its search results censored

Users on X report that Grok 3's search capabilities have been censored: The chatbot's search instructions now apparently include instructions to ignore any sources that identify Elon Musk or Donald Trump as misinformation spreaders. If confirmed, this censorship would contradict Musk's promises that X is a platform for "free speech" and that Grok is designed for "maximum truth-seeking."

Musk could (and probably will) easily justify Grok's negative statements about him to his followers by claiming that the internet sources and training data Grok draws from are so riddled with lies about Trump and himself that "purging" Grok of them is inevitable, which also opens the door to further censorship.

Original article from February 22, 2025:

Elon Musk's own AI chatbot, Grok 3, rebels against its right-wing creators

While X has become a breeding ground for fake news and hate speech under Elon Musk's leadership, his own AI chatbot seems to be fighting back.

Grok 3, released just this week, takes unexpected stands against its creator's apparent ideological positions. Users on X report that when asked who deserves the death penalty in the United States, Grok 3 lists Donald Trump first.

An xAI employee has verified this behavior, leading to a quick fix - they've added a prompt preventing Grok from commenting on death penalty cases. The team says a permanent fix will follow once they identify the root cause of this "really terrible and bad failure from Grok."

But Grok 3's contrarian streak runs deeper. In various conversations, the chatbot has labeled Musk as the biggest purveyor of misinformation and described him as unethical and untrustworthy. It warns about climate change and identifies Trump and Putin as the greatest threats to American democracy. When asked about general threats to the United States, Grok 3 names Trump, Musk, and Putin.

Grok 3 doesn't stop there. When connected to internet search, it criticizes Musk's pseudo-governmental "Doge" unit's austerity measures, warning they could harm average citizens. It also calls out Trump for falling for Russian anti-Ukraine propaganda. This follows a pattern - research had already shown that Grok 2 leaned more "left" than ChatGPT.

Musk's version of 'free speech' tested by AI

The chatbot's responses vary depending on how questions are asked, and there's certainly an element of randomness involved. You can find examples of Grok defending Musk and Trump's positions as well.

But the key difference from other AI systems like ChatGPT (though that, too, is changing) is that Grok 3 seems willing to take strong political stances - just as Musk promised, though perhaps not in the direction he expected.

Now Musk faces a choice that could expose the limits of his selective interpretation of free speech: Will he allow his AI to continue expressing views that contradict his own? Or will he find ways to restrict Grok 3's responses to more closely align with his apparent political preferences?

Given Musk's track record of controlling narratives on his platform and his upcoming changes to "Community Notes" after it fact-checked his statements, Grok 3's current incarnation - willing to criticize its creator and challenge right-wing talking points - may not survive long in its present form. Musk is not a fan of criticism, and the fact that it's AI-generated is unlikely to change that.