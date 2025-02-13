AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

OpenAI is thinking about a "grown-up mode" and wants ChatGPT to be less sycophantic

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
OpenAI is thinking about a
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI releases a greatly expanded version of its Model Spec, a document that defines how AI models should behave.

Ad

OpenAI has significantly updated its Model Spec, expanding the document that outlines how its AI models should behave from its initial release in May 2024. The new 63-page guidelines focus on three core principles: customizability, transparency, and intellectual freedom.

A key shift in the new specification involves handling sensitive topics. Rather than defaulting to extreme caution, models are now expected to engage with users in searching for truth and take clear stances on issues like disinformation. "We can’t create one model with the exact same set of behavior standards that everyone in the world will love," explains Joanne Jang from OpenAI's behavior team in The Verge.

Addressing user feedback with more mature interactions

The updated guidelines introduce new approaches to adult content, including plans for a "grown-up mode" that would allow certain adult content in appropriate contexts while maintaining strict barriers against harmful material. CEO Sam Altman had previously hinted at this development.

Ad
Ad

The spec also tackles the issue of AI models being overly agreeable. Future versions will aim to provide more honest feedback and "behave more like a firm sounding board that users can bounce ideas off of — rather than a sponge that doles out praise." This change responds to criticism of AI's tendency to be overly agreeable - or sycophantic, as OpenAI calls it.

Whether these new guidelines will be implemented in the upcoming GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 models remains to be seen.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI has released a greatly expanded version of its Model Spec, which defines how AI models should behave. The 63-page specification lays out guidelines for dealing with controversial topics, user customization, and more, emphasizing adaptability, transparency, and intellectual freedom.
  • Unlike the previous version, models should now work with users to search for the truth and take clear moral positions on issues such as disinformation. Based on user feedback, OpenAI is also considering a "grown-up mode" that would allow certain types of adult content in appropriate contexts.
  • The specification also mentions models that provide honest feedback and act more like a "firm sounding board that users can bounce ideas off of".
Sources
OpenAI The Verge
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI brings its AI models to nuclear research at Los Alamos National Laboratory

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The mixed reality game Symphoni wants to turn you into a musical wizard 18 promising VR and MR games to look forward to in 2025 We don't recommend playing Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

SoftBank plans billion-dollar investment in OpenAI, Microsoft hosts Deepseek

AI and society

Microsoft and OpenAI say they blocked suspicious accounts possibly linked to Deepseek last fall

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI is thinking about a "grown-up mode" and wants ChatGPT to be less sycophantic

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT free for all, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new reasoning model o3-mini for free ChatGPT and API

Google News