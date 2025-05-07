OpenAI launches a program to partner with governments on global AI infrastructure

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI has launched the "OpenAI for Countries" program to partner with governments around the world on building AI infrastructure.

The initiative will begin with ten international projects, which include setting up data centers and adapting OpenAI's products to local languages and needs. Funding will come from both OpenAI and participating governments. According to Chris Lehane, OpenAI's vice president of global policy, the program was created after the AI Action Summit in Paris, where several countries expressed interest in their own "Stargate"-style project.

The American Stargate project is a joint venture between OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX, aiming to invest up to $500 billion in U.S. AI infrastructure by 2029. Ten data centers are already under construction in Texas, with more planned across the country. The goal is to create over 100,000 jobs and cement U.S. leadership in AI technology. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called Stargate "the most important project of this era."

OpenAI for Countries Remains U.S.-Led

OpenAI positions "OpenAI for Countries" and Stargate as parts of a global strategy: Partner countries would also invest in expanding the global Stargate project—supporting continued U.S. leadership in AI and helping create a growing global network effect for democratic AI. Rather than pushing for European independence, the vision is for cooperation under U.S. leadership, with the aim of securing the U.S. position at the top.

The central role of the U.S. is also clear in OpenAI's "Economic Blueprint," which frames the company as a patriotic actor. The document calls for massive investment in AI infrastructure, regional AI labs, and export controls for advanced technologies—drawing a clear line against China.

Europe Expected to Invest—But Not Decide

OpenAI has published a separate "Economic Blueprint" for Europe, urging EU member states to take a more active role in AI development. Key proposals include:

Increasing EU compute capacity by 300% by 2030 as part of an "AI Compute Scaling Plan"

Creating a "Green AI Grid" to fast-track renewable energy projects and build a carbon-neutral AI infrastructure by 2030

Establishing sector-specific "EU AI Data Spaces" for health, industry, environment, and public data by 2027

Launching an "AI Accelerator Fund" with €1 billion for pilot projects

Training 100 million Europeans in basic AI skills by 2030

Appointing national "AI Readiness Officers" and publishing an annual "European AI Readiness Index"

OpenAI criticizes the EU's fragmented regulatory environment, pointing to more than 100 technology-related laws and 270 regulatory agencies. While the company broadly supports the EU AI Act, it is calling for more harmonized implementation.

The document contains few concrete commitments from OpenAI itself. Instead, it presents an extensive list of demands. Europe's role in this scenario remains largely undefined—aside from serving as a market and infrastructure provider for U.S.-led AI.

