AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Hugging Face's new dollar-per-hour service helps companies break free from third-party AI

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Together with Amazon, Google and other partners, Hugging Face is launching a new open source software called HUGS. HUGS (Hugging Face for Generative AI Services) is designed to automate the technical implementation of AI models into working applications. The software takes on the complex task of adapting open source AI models, such as Meta's Llama, to run on chips from Nvidia or AMD. The product can be used in the cloud as well as in company-owned data centers. According to Hugging Face, while outsourcing AI technology to third-party providers has been the norm, HUGS allows companies to build and control their own AI technology. The service costs one dollar per hour and is available through cloud services from Amazon, Google, and Digital Ocean.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Hugging Face
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Hugging Face is growing fast, with users creating new AI repositories every 10 seconds

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The original Red Matter gets an impressive visual overhaul on Quest 3 Shattered turns your living room into a spooky mixed reality escape room exclusively on Meta Quest 3(S) Here’s everything you get for free when buying a Meta Quest 3S MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Hugging Face's new dollar-per-hour service helps companies break free from third-party AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News