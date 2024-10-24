Hugging Face's new dollar-per-hour service helps companies break free from third-party AI

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Together with Amazon, Google and other partners, Hugging Face is launching a new open source software called HUGS. HUGS (Hugging Face for Generative AI Services) is designed to automate the technical implementation of AI models into working applications. The software takes on the complex task of adapting open source AI models, such as Meta's Llama, to run on chips from Nvidia or AMD. The product can be used in the cloud as well as in company-owned data centers. According to Hugging Face, while outsourcing AI technology to third-party providers has been the norm, HUGS allows companies to build and control their own AI technology. The service costs one dollar per hour and is available through cloud services from Amazon, Google, and Digital Ocean.