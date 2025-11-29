AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Kimi launches 48-hour free trial for its Nano Banana Pro slide generator

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Kimi is rolling out a 48-hour free trial for its new slide generator powered by Google's Nano Banana Pro model. During the trial, users can try "Agentic Slides" for free and automatically turn PDFs, images, and documents into presentations. The slides can be edited in the browser and exported as PowerPoint files. The agent-driven K2 search tool is included. You can access the offer through this link, but registration is required.

Ad

Infographics generated by Nano Banana Pro can be turned into editable text with one click. The tool extracts the text, removes the original image lettering, and replaces it with editable text that may look different. However, an initial test showed uneven results, with some text converting properly and other parts staying unchanged, especially on slides 6 and 7 of a presentation based on this article. The tool also doesn't apply company design templates, which limits its usefulness. But it's still a cool toy.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research
Update

Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2 Thinking sets new agentic reasoning records in open-source LLMs

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Kimi launches 48-hour free trial for its Nano Banana Pro slide generator

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

DeepseekMath-V2 is Deepseek's latest attempt to pop the US AI bubble

AI research

Frustrated authors withdraw papers after realizing their reviewers are just lazy LLMs

AI research

Gemini 3 Pro tops new AI reliability benchmark, but hallucination rates remain high

Google News