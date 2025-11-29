Kimi launches 48-hour free trial for its Nano Banana Pro slide generator

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Kimi is rolling out a 48-hour free trial for its new slide generator powered by Google's Nano Banana Pro model. During the trial, users can try "Agentic Slides" for free and automatically turn PDFs, images, and documents into presentations. The slides can be edited in the browser and exported as PowerPoint files. The agent-driven K2 search tool is included. You can access the offer through this link, but registration is required.

Infographics generated by Nano Banana Pro can be turned into editable text with one click. The tool extracts the text, removes the original image lettering, and replaces it with editable text that may look different. However, an initial test showed uneven results, with some text converting properly and other parts staying unchanged, especially on slides 6 and 7 of a presentation based on this article. The tool also doesn't apply company design templates, which limits its usefulness. But it's still a cool toy.

