AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Kokoro's open-source TTS model rivals the best with a lean 82 million parameters

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

A new open source voice model called Kokoro just landed on HuggingFace, and early tests show it can generate voices that rival commercial services like Eleven Labs. The model packs 82 million parameters under the hood, and is on the first place in the TTS Spaces Arena. The model is trained on less than 100 hours of audio data, supporting just American and British English for now. Users can currently choose from 10 different voices. While the model shows promise, it does have its limitations. Unlike some commercial alternatives, it can't clone voices, and there aren't any plans to add support for other languages yet. For developers interested in using Kokoro, the inference code is available under an MIT license, while the model itself uses an Apache 2.0 license.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
HuggingFace
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Microsoft tested 100 AI tools and found hackers don't need complex math to break them

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
There is a mixed reality clone of Minecraft for Quest and we tried it Meta Quest: Developer pulls the plug on PowerWash Simulator VR Is Playstation VR 2 about to make a comeback? MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

AI learns math better with new approach that uses a fraction of the data

AI research

CAT4D from Google Deepmind turns videos into simple 3D scenes

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Kokoro's open-source TTS model rivals the best with a lean 82 million parameters

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

Google News