Jonathan Kemper

Krea AI lets users turn images into 3D objects for scene creation

Krea AI (Screenshot)
Krea AI lets users turn images into 3D objects for scene creation
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
Krea AI has rolled out a new feature that turns regular images into 3D objects that users can manipulate within AI-generated scenes in real time.

Users can resize these 3D objects and position them at any angle within their generated scenes. To access this feature, users need to head to the "Generate" menu and select "Realtime." From there, they can drag an image into the left drawing area, right-click it, and choose "Convert to 3D." After deleting the original image, users can work with the 3D model, adjusting its position and rotation while watching the changes in the preview window on the right.

Video: Justine Moore

Character consistency across images

When asked about using this feature to maintain consistent characters across multiple images, Krea AI mentioned that users could use Krea Train to finetune a flux model and combine that with the new real-time and 3D capabilities.

The platform offers several other tools beyond 3D conversion. Users can create real-time styles, modify image environments with a single click, maintain consistent lighting and colors, generate ultra-slow motion at 120 fps, and merge and animate images. YouTuber Olivio Sarikas has created a detailed video showcasing his experience with the new 3D feature.

Krea AI tends to be tight-lipped about the technical details behind their features, usually only sharing brief updates on social media. They haven't explained exactly how their new 3D capability works. But in general, the field of "novel view synthesis" - creating new perspectives from a single 2D image - is seeing progress recently. Companies like Stability AI are actively working in this area, along with researchers at Tencent and Nvidia.

Summary
  • Krea AI has launched a new feature that converts 2D images into 3D objects, which can be incorporated into AI-generated scenes in real-time, allowing users to adjust the size and placement of the objects freely within the images.
  • To utilize the new functionality, users simply drag an image into Krea's real-time generation tool, select the "Convert to 3D" option, and can then manipulate the resulting 3D model within the scene, with previews rendered in real-time.
  • In addition to the 3D conversion feature, Krea offers a range of other useful tools, including real-time style adjustments, seamless light and color consistency when altering the image environment, ultra-slow motion at 120 fps, and the ability to animate and merge images.
Sources
Krea AI via X
