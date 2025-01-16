Luma launches Ray2, its latest AI video model "scaled to 10x compute"

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Luma has released Ray2, its latest AI model for video generation. The new model has been scaled to 10 times the compute power of its predecessor and uses a new multimodal architecture. Luma says it's better at natural-looking movement and fine details, while maintaining consistency throughout each scene. Text-to-video generation is available to subscribers through Luma's Dream Machine platform, with image-to-video, video-to-video, and editing tools in upcoming releases. The company also plans to make Ray2 accessible through its API soon.

Video: Luma AI

