Mark Zuckerberg still seeks AI talent as Meta hires Andrew Tulloch from Thinking Machines Lab

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Mark Zuckerberg is still on his AI talent shopping tour. Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of AI startup Thinking Machines Lab, is leaving the company to join Meta, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tulloch informed colleagues of his decision on Friday. A spokesperson for Thinking Machines confirmed the move and said it was for personal reasons. Meta reportedly approached Tulloch after its attempt to acquire the startup failed. The offer to Tulloch was said to be worth up to $1.5 billion over six years, though Meta previously called that figure "ridiculous."

Ad

Thinking Machines was founded in late 2024 by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and recently released a platform for fine-tuning open AI models.

Ad