AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta launches business AI division under former Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih

Meta
Meta launches business AI division under former Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta is expanding into business-focused AI services with a new division led by tech veteran Clara Shih, the company announced Thursday. The new Business AI group aims to make Meta's AI technology available to companies of all sizes.

Ad

Meta already connects with businesses through its social platforms, with 200 million companies using Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for business communications each month. The company's open-source Llama language models have seen over 600 million downloads, while its Meta AI assistant serves more than 500 million active users monthly, Shih says.

The new B2B unit marks Meta's first major push to turn its AI technology and expertise into a dedicated business services offering. The move puts Meta in a space where Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and many others are already competing for enterprise customers. It remains unclear whether Meta will compete directly with these companies or focus on AI services that integrate with existing Meta products, such as advertising tools.

One hype meets another

The new division will also work on AI capabilities for Meta's AR and VR hardware. Shih described this combination of AI with augmented and virtual reality technology as an opportunity for businesses to benefit from Meta's global reach and AI capabilities. Meta recently implemented AI features in its consumer-oriented smart glasses, but it's easy to see how this could be useful in logistics, for example.

Ad
Ad

Shih brings significant social media and business technology expertise to the role. She founded Hearsay Systems, a company specializing in social media tools for sales teams, that was later acquired by Yext. She also wrote "The Facebook Era" in 2009.

Before joining Meta, Shih served as CEO of AI at Salesforce, where she worked on projects including the Agentforce developer platform for business process automation.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta launches a new business unit called Business AI, led by Clara Shih, to make its AI technology more accessible to enterprises.
  • With the creation of Business AI, Meta aims to leverage its AI models and expertise not only for internal services, but also as a business model.
  • Shih, who previously served as CEO of AI at Salesforce, also intends to integrate AI developments into Meta's AR and VR products in the future.
Sources
Shih via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Meta touts its "American open-source AI models" as key to out-AI China

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest 3 will get better Windows support in December Sony plans massive Black Friday deal for Playstation VR 2 Pirates VR is a pirate themed adventure with beautiful graphics MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Meta's new robotic fingertip mimics "human-level multimodal sensing capabilities"

AI in practice

Open Source Initiative releases first formal definition of open-source AI

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta launches business AI division under former Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

AI in practice

OpenAI's new "Orion" model reportedly shows small gains over GPT-4

Google News