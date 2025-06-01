Meta plans to automate 90% of its internal risk and data protection checks using AI, according to internal documents reported by NPR. The system will assess risks based on questionnaires filled out by product teams, replacing most manual reviews. Meta says human oversight will still be used in complex cases, and only "low risks" will be automated. The company also states that products in the EU will continue to follow a separate review process.
"We are beginning to see [large language models] operating beyond that of human performance for select policy areas."