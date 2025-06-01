Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta plans to automate 90% of its internal risk and data protection checks using AI, according to internal documents reported by NPR. The system will assess risks based on questionnaires filled out by product teams, replacing most manual reviews. Meta says human oversight will still be used in complex cases, and only "low risks" will be automated. The company also states that products in the EU will continue to follow a separate review process.

