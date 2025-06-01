AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta plans to automate 90% of its internal risk and data protection checks using AI

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Meta plans to automate 90% of its internal risk and data protection checks using AI, according to internal documents reported by NPR. The system will assess risks based on questionnaires filled out by product teams, replacing most manual reviews. Meta says human oversight will still be used in complex cases, and only "low risks" will be automated. The company also states that products in the EU will continue to follow a separate review process.

Ad

"We are beginning to see [large language models] operating beyond that of human performance for select policy areas."

Meta

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
NPR
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Lawyers submitted AI-generated fake legal content in at least 129 documented court cases

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

TikTok users pretend to be AI videos

AI research

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta plans to automate 90% of its internal risk and data protection checks using AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

AI research

Wait a minute! Researchers say AI's "chains of thought" are not signs of human-like reasoning

AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

Google News