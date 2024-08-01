AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta plans to use 10 times more compute to train its next-generation Lama 4 AI model

Meta
Meta plans to use 10 times more compute to train its next-generation Lama 4 AI model
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes open-source language models like Llama are the future of AI. The company is investing heavily in computing power for its next-generation model and expects AI chatbots to become ubiquitous on websites soon.

Ad

"I think we'll look back on Llama 3.1 as a turning point in the industry, where open-source AI started to become the industry standard, like Linux," Zuckerberg said during the latest earnings call.

Meta wants to maximize adoption of the model. The company is partnering with cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Nvidia and Databricks are also supporting Llama 3.1. "We want developers to be able to get it everywhere," Zuckerberg said.

The company is already working on Llama 4, which Zuckerberg says will be the most advanced in the industry. He expects it to require nearly ten times the computing power used to train Llama 3.

Ad
Ad

Llama 4 will be multimodal and is set for release in 2025. As of now, it won't be available in the EU.

Meta invests heavily in AI infrastructure

Meta is planning compute clusters and data centers for the coming years to support future generations of AI models. "It's hard to predict how this will evolve over multiple generations into the future, but at this point I'd rather risk building the capacity before it's needed rather than too late, given the long lead times for new infrastructure projects," Zuckerberg said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently echoed this sentiment, stating that the risk of underinvesting in AI is much greater than overinvesting. Microsoft claimed that there's more demand for AI than its Azure infrastructure can currently provide, and is also spending billions of dollars to expand its capabilities.

Meta CFO Susan Li confirmed that Meta expects a significant increase in capital expenditure by 2025 to support AI research and product development. The AI infrastructure will be flexible to accommodate both training and inference.

In Q2, Meta spent $8.5 billion on infrastructure, up 33.4% year-over-year. Annual spending is now projected to reach $37-40 billion, up from $35-40 billion previously.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Nvidia Blackwell GPU can run GPT-4 level models up to 30x faster

Zuckerberg predicts AI agents on every website

Zuckerberg believes AI agents will soon become standard for online businesses. "Over time, I think that just like every business has a website, a social media presence, and an email address, in the future I think that every business is also going to have an AI agent that their customers can interact with."

Meta's goal is to enable every small business, and eventually every enterprise, to easily integrate their content and catalogs into an AI agent. "When this is working at scale, I think that this is going to dramatically accelerate our business messaging revenue," Zuckerberg said.

Despite investor criticism about high AI and Metaverse spending, Zuckerberg is sticking to his strategy. Meta's numbers back him up: In Q2, revenue grew 22% to $39.1 billion, while profit increased 73% to $13.5 billion. For Q3, Meta expects revenue between $38.5-41 billion.

The company's own AI assistant, Meta AI, also seems to be catching on: Zuckerberg says it's on track to become the most used AI assistant by year-end. However, Meta also recently experienced the pitfalls of these systems, when Meta AI denied the Trump assassination due to outdated training data.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta is working on the next generation of its open-source model, Llama 4, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg says will be the most advanced AI in the industry. He expects it to require nearly ten times the processing power of Llama 3.
  • Meta is investing heavily in infrastructure to provide the massive computing capacity needed to develop new AI models like Llama 4. In the second quarter, spending on this increased 33.4 percent to $8.5 billion.
  • Zuckerberg expects that in the future, every company will offer an AI chatbot to increase sales and reduce costs, which could "dramatically accelerate" Meta's business messaging revenue.
Sources
Earnings Call Transcript
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Chatbots continue to fail as reliable sources, this time it's Meta's turn

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta has two more Quest games you can try for free this weekend New VR tactical shooter Tier One from the creators of Onward launches Kickstarter campaign Quest 3 sales are outpacing expectations, according to Mark Zuckerberg MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta takes on OpenAI's GPT-4o with Llama 3 405B, its largest open-source LLM to date

AI and society

Meta is 'disappointed' that Meta AI can't launch in Europe due to privacy concerns

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta plans to use 10 times more compute to train its next-generation Lama 4 AI model

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

AI in practice

Meta takes on OpenAI's GPT-4o with Llama 3 405B, its largest open-source LLM to date

AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

Google News