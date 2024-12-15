Meta releases AI video watermarking model that survives common edits

Meta announced Video Seal, a new neural watermarking system that helps identify AI-generated videos even after they've been edited. The watermark remains invisible to viewers but can be detected later to verify a video's origin. The company made the entire system available as open-source software under an MIT license, including the Video Seal Watermarking model, research paper, and both training and inference code. Meta also released an interactive demo that lets users test the technology. Along with Video Seal, Meta introduced two additional tools: Omni Seal Bench, which provides comparative rankings for neural watermarking across different types of media, and Meta Watermark Anything, also released under an MIT license.

Ad