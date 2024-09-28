Meta tests personalized AI content in Facebook and Instagram feeds

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta is testing a new feature that inserts AI-generated content into Facebook and Instagram feeds, based on users' interests and current trends.

The company says AI-generated images adapt to each user's preferences. Users can tap suggested prompts to guide the content in new directions. Swiping further prompts the AI to create more personalized content in real time.

Meta AI demonstrates its ability to generate images by asking users to imagine themselves as a video game character in space. | Video: Meta AI

As part of its AI push, Meta is also adding voice capabilities to its Meta AI assistant, enabling users to ask questions about photos and edit them, and providing automatic translations of Reels videos.

The company is heavily investing in AI development. It reports 400 million people use Meta AI monthly, with 185 million using it weekly. Meta aims to make its AI assistant the most widely used globally by year's end.

As with other changes to its apps, Meta is likely aiming to increase ad revenue by keeping users on its platforms longer and more engaged. The feature itself reminds me of the Matrix movie, where machines feed artificial images to humans while using them for energy.

While this is an extreme comparison, it highlights how social media could evolve if AI is used to keep users engaged, regardless of the social or mental health implications. Users need to choose how much time they spend on these platforms. But the companies that run them also need to set rules - and stick to them.

