AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta tests personalized AI content in Facebook and Instagram feeds

Meta
Meta tests personalized AI content in Facebook and Instagram feeds
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta is testing a new feature that inserts AI-generated content into Facebook and Instagram feeds, based on users' interests and current trends.

Ad

The company says AI-generated images adapt to each user's preferences. Users can tap suggested prompts to guide the content in new directions. Swiping further prompts the AI to create more personalized content in real time.

Meta AI demonstrates its ability to generate images by asking users to imagine themselves as a video game character in space. | Video: Meta AI

As part of its AI push, Meta is also adding voice capabilities to its Meta AI assistant, enabling users to ask questions about photos and edit them, and providing automatic translations of Reels videos.

Ad
Ad

The company is heavily investing in AI development. It reports 400 million people use Meta AI monthly, with 185 million using it weekly. Meta aims to make its AI assistant the most widely used globally by year's end.

Matrix Pre-Alpha v0.01

As with other changes to its apps, Meta is likely aiming to increase ad revenue by keeping users on its platforms longer and more engaged. The feature itself reminds me of the Matrix movie, where machines feed artificial images to humans while using them for energy.

While this is an extreme comparison, it highlights how social media could evolve if AI is used to keep users engaged, regardless of the social or mental health implications. Users need to choose how much time they spend on these platforms. But the companies that run them also need to set rules - and stick to them.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta is testing AI-generated images in Facebook and Instagram feeds, tailored to users' interests and current trends. The content adapts based on user interactions.
  • The company likely aims to see if this boosts engagement time and ad revenue, comparing AI content performance to human-created posts. It's part of Meta's broader push into AI features across its platforms.
  • This development brings to mind the Matrix film, where machines feed artificial images to humans while using them as an energy source. While an extreme comparison, it raises questions about the future of social media and AI-driven engagement.
Sources
Meta
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Meta AI can now talk, understand images and dub videos

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest: Square Enix brings popular tactical RPG to VR with mixed reality mode bHaptics TactSuit X16 review: A haptic hit with minor flaws XR weekly round-up: A VR headset for everyone, AR glasses from the future and smart glasses with memory MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta accused of "open washing" AI models, clashing with open-source purists

AI and society

Facebook users become AI training data as Meta launches controversial program

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta tests personalized AI content in Facebook and Instagram feeds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies rumors of giant equity stake as company considers restructuring

AI research

Researchers put OpenAI's o1 through its paces, exposing both breakthroughs and limitations

AI research

Nvidia researcher Jim Fan expects "GPT-3 moment" for robotics in the next few years

Google News