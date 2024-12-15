AI research
Matthias Bastian

Meta's new LLM architecture tackles fundamental flaw in how language models process text

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Meta's new LLM architecture tackles fundamental flaw in how language models process text
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta has developed a new AI architecture called Byte Latent Transformer (BLT) to solve a fundamental problem with today's language models: they can't reliably work with individual letters.

Ad

Current AI systems struggle with tasks as simple as counting how many times the letter "n" appears in "mayonnaise." This limitation comes from how these models process text—they split it into short strings of characters called tokens, which means they lose direct access to individual letters.

The token-based approach also makes it difficult to work with different types of data like images and sound. While companies continue using tokens because processing raw bytes requires intense computing power, Meta says it has found a way around this limitation.

A new approach using bytes

Instead of using tokens, BLT processes data directly at the byte level. To keep computing requirements under control, the system groups bytes into patches dynamically. When processing simple, predictable text, BLT combines bytes into larger patches. For complex text passages, it creates smaller patches and dedicates more computing power to process them.

Ad
Ad

BLT processes data through five distinct stages. In the first stage, a local model converts the bytes into encoded form and combines them into patches. These patches then move through a large transformer for processing, after which another local model converts them back into bytes. In the final stage, a smaller transformer analyzes the sequence to predict what byte should come next.

Diagram of a transformer architecture with local encoder/decoder and latent transformer, showing 5-stage process of byte-level processing.
The system uses five stages that combine local and global transformers to process data at the byte level. This allows byte streams to be processed directly without first converting them to tokens, resulting in greater flexibility and efficiency. | Image: Pagnoni et al.

According to Meta, BLT performs better than larger models when tested on tasks that require understanding individual characters. Using just 8 billion parameters, the system outperforms Llama 3.1, despite Llama having trained on 16 times more data.

The new architecture also proves more efficient at scaling than current systems. Meta's research team discovered they could improve performance without increasing costs by expanding both patch and model sizes simultaneously. This method achieved up to 50 percent better efficiency during inference while maintaining similar performance.

More robust and flexible processing

According to Meta researchers, the system's greatest strength is its ability to handle unusual or corrupted text. BLT performs better when working with rare text patterns and maintains performance even when there is noise or other disturbances in the input.

Table: Comparison of the results of Llama 3 and BLT for tasks such as word substitution, character substitution, etc.
By using byte patches, the BLT architecture can target individual characters much more precisely. | Bild: Pagnoni et al.

This isn't Meta's first effort to move past tokenizers. In May 2023, the company released MegaByte, a similar but less flexible approach. At that time, well-known AI developer Andrej Karpathy pointed to removing tokenizers as a key goal in advancing language models, though these methods haven't gained widespread adoption.

Recommendation
AI research

How exploration could help with reasoning in language models

Meta has published both the code and research findings on GitHub. The company hopes this will speed up advances in processing less common languages, computer code, and making AI systems more accurate with facts.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta has developed the Byte Latent Transformer (BLT), a new language model architecture that operates directly at the byte level instead of splitting words into predefined tokens, allowing for more precise and flexible handling of individual characters.
  • By using bytes, BLT has direct access to individual letters, punctuation marks, and special characters, which is beneficial for tasks such as spelling correction, character counting, and processing new data formats and character sets.
  • To mitigate the increased computational overhead of byte processing, BLT dynamically combines bytes into patches, with the patch size adapting to the complexity of the data, making BLT more efficient than token-based architectures.
Sources
Paper
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Meta's new AI model "Movie Gen" brings text to life with video, image, and audio generation

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What Motion Sickness is and how you can prevent it Meta Quest 3S Review: An entry-level VR headset that doesn't always make things easy for beginners Like Lemmings in Virtual Reality: This cute VR puzzle game is coming to Meta Quest and PSVR 2 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research
Update

Fine-tuned Meta Code Llama outperforms GPT-4 in key benchmark

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta's new LLM architecture tackles fundamental flaw in how language models process text

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

Google News