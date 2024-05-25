AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI should not be called AI

Microsoft (Screenshot bei YouTube)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI should not be called AI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Just days after OpenAI pitched its new AI model as a personal assistant like in the movie Her and as particularly emotional, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is making a pointed counterargument.

"I don't like anthropomorphizing AI," Nadella told Bloomberg. AI is a tool, he said, and should not be described in terms typically used for humans.

It's interesting to see the differing views of Microsoft and the "miraculous" (Sutskever) startup OpenAI, in which Microsoft reportedly holds a 49 percent stake.

That's because OpenAI was very much in the business of anthropomorphizing, or describing human characteristics to a machine, when it presented the audio capabilities of its GPT-4o multimodal model.

Ad
Ad

The company wanted to show that it was possible to talk to a machine like a human. For example, OpenAI demonstrated how the machine could change its voice on demand to sound more emotional, doing exactly what Nadella criticizes.

The whole show felt oddly gimmicky, focusing only on the technical capabilities without demonstrating any significant real-world implications (besides the general implications of LLMs, which are still somewhat up in the air).

On the sidelines of the GPT-4o launch, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted "her," referring to the sci-fi film of the same name in which a human falls in love with an AI voice. A tweet that could cost the company dearly, as US actress Scarlett Johansson believes her personal rights have been violated by OpenAI using a voice similar to hers, while clearly referring to her by referring to "Her".

Nadella did the opposite, insisting to Bloomberg that AI's capabilities are not comparable to human intelligence. "It has got intelligence, if you want to give it that moniker, but it’s not the same intelligence that I have," he said.

He also regrets the choice of the term "artificial intelligence", which has been established since the 1950s.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Hundreds of examples in prompts can significantly boost LLM performance, study finds

"I think one of the most unfortunate names is 'artificial intelligence' — I wish we had called it 'different intelligence'," he said. "Because I have my intelligence. I don’t need any artificial intelligence."

John McCarthy defined AI in 1956 as "the science and engineering of making intelligent machines", i.e. as a field of activity for researchers and engineers.

Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says we shouldn't anthropomorphize AI (describing human characteristics to an AI). He sees it as a tool, not a person, and shouldn't be described in human terms.
  • This is different from what OpenAI did with ChatGPT recently. When it showed off the audio capabilities of its new GPT-4o multimodal model, it demonstrated how the machine could alter its voice to sound more emotional, for example.
  • CEO Sam Altman even referenced the sci-fi film Her in a tweet, which has led to actress Scarlett Johansson to believe her personal rights were violated due to the supposed similarity of the AI voice to her own.
Sources
Bloomberg
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft is either careless or just promised an extremely capable OpenAI model for 2024

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Major update for mixed reality drawing app Pencil brings new features and lessons This VR game for Meta Quest 3 makes me feel like a teenager again VR giveaway: Win VR basketball game Blacktop Hoops for Meta Quest or SteamVR now MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft unveils Team Copilot, Github Copilot extensions, Phi-3 Vision, and more at Build event

AI in practice

Microsoft's new Copilot+ PCs use AI to create a photographic memory of your desktop

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says AI should not be called AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research
Update

Anthropic's AI interpretability research shines a light into the black box of large language models

AI in practice

Ex-Googler says company's AI panic is like Google+ fiasco all over again

AI research

BioHive-2 to speed up drug development by several years

Google News