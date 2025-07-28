AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft launches new Copilot mode for Edge browser

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Microsoft is rolling out a new Copilot mode for its Edge browser. Mustafa Suleyman describes it as a streamlined, AI-powered interface with voice control that can automatically recognize URLs, search terms, and chat commands. Copilot analyzes the context of multiple open tabs, making it easier to compare travel plans or find the right restaurant without switching between windows.

Ad

Video: Microsoft

Copilot now sits at the top left of the Edge browser and is available for free. Microsoft says upcoming features will include project-based history sorting and contextual recommendations.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft adds ChatGPT-style features to expand Copilot's capabilities

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft releases guidance to stop Copilot AI from oversharing sensitive data

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft launches new Copilot mode for Edge browser

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News