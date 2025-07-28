Microsoft launches new Copilot mode for Edge browser

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Copilot mode for its Edge browser. Mustafa Suleyman describes it as a streamlined, AI-powered interface with voice control that can automatically recognize URLs, search terms, and chat commands. Copilot analyzes the context of multiple open tabs, making it easier to compare travel plans or find the right restaurant without switching between windows.

Video: Microsoft

Copilot now sits at the top left of the Edge browser and is available for free. Microsoft says upcoming features will include project-based history sorting and contextual recommendations.

