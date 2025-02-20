AI research
Jonathan Kemper

Microsoft opens AI research projects to developers through Azure AI Foundry Labs

Microsoft
Microsoft opens AI research projects to developers through Azure AI Foundry Labs
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft has launched the Azure AI Foundry Labs platform, giving developers and companies access to the Group's current AI research projects. The initiative aims to speed up the transition from research to practical applications.

Ad

The platform's initial offerings include models for high-resolution weather forecasting, improved AI agent search efficiency, multi-agent systems for complex problem-solving, and deep learning models that predict material properties at the atomic level. Also available is Microsoft's fresh Muse, a "World and Human Action Model" that can generate gameplay.

Developers can now experiment with these new AI models while collaborating directly with Microsoft's research teams. The company says it will use feedback from developers to guide future research and improve the models' practical applications.

Move fast and train things

The timeline for AI development has compressed dramatically, according to Microsoft. "We’ve witnessed a shift from unveiling a new model every 4–6 months to releasing breakthroughs every 4–6 days." Microsoft claims that the computing power needed to train AI increases tenfold every twelve months.

Ad
Ad

Microsoft isn't alone in accelerating AI development. Since late 2024, the industry has seen a flood of new proprietary and open source models, and new capabilities like OpenAI's Deep Research. Advances continue across multiple domains, including text, image, video, and code, with billions being invested to expand computing capabilities.

However, if you look at the very broad scale, OpenAI's original GPT-4, published in March 2023, has not been significantly surpassed in terms of overall capabilites in language models - this is also part of AI's latest history.

And the rapid deployment of sometimes unreliable, unstable, and easily abused technology has also raised concerns. Some AI specialists have expressed frustration with market pressures in the past year, saying they've been forced to work on "nonsense" projects just to impress investors or managers, while ethical considerations, testing, and accuracy take a back seat.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft has introduced Azure AI Foundry Labs, a platform that provides developers and businesses with access to the company's ongoing AI research projects.
  • Microsoft notes that the timeline from fundamental research to product readiness for AI technologies has shortened from years to months.
  • Microsoft's long-term goal with Azure AI Foundry Labs is to achieve tighter integration between research and product development.
Sources
Microsoft Azure AI Foundry Labs
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
AI in practice

Copilot Actions lets users automate routine tasks in Microsoft 365 through simple text prompts

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Escape Simulator VR offers great value for escape room enthusiasts After 1 year on Meta Quest VR space combat game Rogue Stargun lands on Pico headsets Quest 3 hands-on: Selina offers a journey into a child's surreal dream world MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft brings Llama 2, GPT-4 Turbo, Mixtral 8x7b, and more to the Azure AI Cloud

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft opens AI research projects to developers through Azure AI Foundry Labs

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

"Unlimited genius" for all: Altman's naive dream of AI equality

AI research

AI language models struggle to connect the dots in long texts, study finds

AI and society

Study warns: creeping AI development could lead to our 'gradual disempowerment'

Google News