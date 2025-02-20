Microsoft opens AI research projects to developers through Azure AI Foundry Labs

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.

Microsoft has launched the Azure AI Foundry Labs platform, giving developers and companies access to the Group's current AI research projects. The initiative aims to speed up the transition from research to practical applications.

The platform's initial offerings include models for high-resolution weather forecasting, improved AI agent search efficiency, multi-agent systems for complex problem-solving, and deep learning models that predict material properties at the atomic level. Also available is Microsoft's fresh Muse, a "World and Human Action Model" that can generate gameplay.

Developers can now experiment with these new AI models while collaborating directly with Microsoft's research teams. The company says it will use feedback from developers to guide future research and improve the models' practical applications.

Move fast and train things

The timeline for AI development has compressed dramatically, according to Microsoft. "We’ve witnessed a shift from unveiling a new model every 4–6 months to releasing breakthroughs every 4–6 days." Microsoft claims that the computing power needed to train AI increases tenfold every twelve months.

Microsoft isn't alone in accelerating AI development. Since late 2024, the industry has seen a flood of new proprietary and open source models, and new capabilities like OpenAI's Deep Research. Advances continue across multiple domains, including text, image, video, and code, with billions being invested to expand computing capabilities.

However, if you look at the very broad scale, OpenAI's original GPT-4, published in March 2023, has not been significantly surpassed in terms of overall capabilites in language models - this is also part of AI's latest history.

And the rapid deployment of sometimes unreliable, unstable, and easily abused technology has also raised concerns. Some AI specialists have expressed frustration with market pressures in the past year, saying they've been forced to work on "nonsense" projects just to impress investors or managers, while ethical considerations, testing, and accuracy take a back seat.

