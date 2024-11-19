AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Copilot Actions lets users automate routine tasks in Microsoft 365 through simple text prompts

Microsoft
Copilot Actions lets users automate routine tasks in Microsoft 365 through simple text prompts
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft today announced several major updates to its Copilot AI assistant, adding automation capabilities and an update to its Azure AI platform.

Ad

A new feature called Copilot Actions, currently in private testing, lets users automate routine tasks through text prompts.

When integrated with Microsoft 365, it can automatically generate meeting summaries and weekly reports, summaries of missed communications after returning from vacation, including meetings, chats, and emails and more.

Microsoft is rolling out some purpose-built AI assistants based on Copilot Actions. A new SharePoint assistant will search through content, files, and folders to answer user questions.

Ad
Ad

For Teams, Microsoft plans to release a translation assistant that works in real-time between different languages. This feature is scheduled for public testing in early 2025 and can optionally replicate participants' voices.

The company is also testing an "Employee Self-Service Agent" designed to handle HR and IT inquiries and explain company policies. Additional assistants will focus on taking meeting notes and managing projects.

AI-powered office planning with Places

Microsoft's new Places software aims to improve hybrid work coordination. The system shows when coworkers will be in the office and uses AI to suggest optimal times for in-person collaboration.

Places integrates with Microsoft 365 apps to help teams coordinate their office schedules. The software includes features for managers to plan and adjust team work arrangements. It also displays which colleagues are in the same building through Teams integration to enable impromptu meetings.

The system also provides tools for companies to optimize office space usage and costs, with Microsoft stating it will help create more efficient and sustainable office environments.

Recommendation
AI in practice

ChatGPT gives better advice, but we'd rather hear it from someone with a pulse, study shows

Microsoft aims to unify AI development on its new Azure AI Foundry platform

Microsoft also introduced Azure AI Foundry, a central platform for developing and managing AI applications. The platform's SDK is already available for testing.

The Azure AI Foundry portal (formerly Azure AI Studio) provides a visual interface for developers, while a new management hub consolidates key subscription data into a dashboard.

Microsoft will soon release the Azure AI Agent Service for testing. This tool is aimed at professional developers building AI agents for business processes.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft is expanding its Copilot AI assistant with Copilot Actions, which allows users to automate routine tasks in Microsoft 365 with text commands, such as creating meeting summaries or catching up on missed activities after a vacation.
  • Microsoft is introducing its own agents based on Copilot Actions for specific tasks, including an interpreter agent for real-time translation in Teams, an agent for questions about company policies in Business Chat, and agents for notes in meetings and project management.
  • With Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft is introducing a central development platform for AI applications that includes an SDK, a portal with a graphical user interface, and soon the Azure AI Agent Service for developing AI agents for business processes.
Sources
Microsoft
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Suno upgrades its AI music generator to version 4 with new features and improved capabilities

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Augmented Empire on Quest 3: A beautiful tactical RPG with a mixed reality mode Medieval sandbox game Medieval Dynasty gets co-op mode on Quest We have the first hints of what Quest v72 update might bring MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

LAION releases new dataset to advance audio AI research

AI in practice

Perplexity adds one-click shopping to its AI answer platform

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Copilot Actions lets users automate routine tasks in Microsoft 365 through simple text prompts

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

AI in practice

OpenAI's new "Orion" model reportedly shows small gains over GPT-4

Google News