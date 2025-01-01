AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Microsoft's new Large Action Model can perform some tasks in Word

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Microsoft's new Large Action Model can perform some tasks in Word
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft researchers have developed what they're calling a "Large Action Model" (LAM) - an AI that can operate Windows programs on its own. This marks a shift from AIs that just talk about doing things to AIs that can actually do them.

Ad

Unlike traditional language models like GPT-4o, which mainly process and generate text, LAMs can turn user requests into real actions - whether that's operating software or controlling robots. While the concept isn't entirely new, this is the first model specifically trained to work with Microsoft Office products.

Comparison diagram: LLM gives text instructions, LAM actively performs steps to purchase a jacket on a shopping website, with screenshots of the actions.
The difference between LLM and LAM becomes clear when you look at something like online shopping. While regular LLMs can tell you how to shop online, LAMs can actually navigate the interface and do the shopping themselves. | Image: Microsoft

LAMs can understand what users want from various types of input - text, voice, or images - and turn those requests into detailed step-by-step plans. What's more, they can adjust their approach based on what's happening in real-time.

Training an LLM to take action

Building a LAM involves four main steps. First, the model learns to break tasks into logical steps. Then it learns from more advanced AI like GPT-4o to turn those plans into actions. After that, it explores new solutions on its own, even tackling problems that stumped other AI systems. Finally, the system gets fine-tuned through reward-based training.

Ad
Ad
Flowchart: Four-phase LAM training pipeline with task plan pretraining, expert learning, self-boosting, and reward model training.
The four-phase LAM training pipeline combines task plan pre-training, expert learning, self-reinforcing exploration, and reward model-based optimization. | Image: Microsoft

For their test case, they built a LAM based on Mistral-7B and let it loose in a Word test environment. It completed tasks successfully 71% of the time, significantly outperforming GPT-4o's 63% success rate (without visual information).

The LAM was also much faster, needing only 30 seconds per task compared to GPT-4o's 86 seconds. However, when GPT-4o got visual information, it was more accurate, with a 75.5% success rate.

Building the training data

The team started with 29,000 task-plan pairs collected from Microsoft documentation, wikiHow articles, and Bing searches. To expand this further, they used GPT-4o to transform simple tasks into more complex ones. A basic task like "Create a drop-down list" evolved into "Create a dependent drop-down list where the first selection filters the options in the second list."

This "data evolving" strategy helped them grow their dataset to 76,000 pairs - a 150% increase. From all these examples, about 2,000 successful action sequences made it into the final training set.

Process diagram: LAM development pipeline with 5 phases - data preparation, model training, integration, execution and evaluation.
The LAM development pipeline combines data preparation, training, and real-world implementation into one continuous process. The agent links the trained LAM to specific Windows actions and uses feedback to make ongoing improvements. | Image: Microsoft

The system still faces several hurdles: there are valid concerns about AI actions going wrong, regulatory questions that need answers, and technical limitations that make it difficult to scale up or adapt to different applications.

Recommendation
AI research

OpenAI's stunning video generation debut Sora feels like a GPT-4 moment

Despite these challenges, the researchers believe LAMs represent an important shift in AI development and say these "Large Action Models" mark a significant step toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). Instead of AI systems that just understand and generate text, we might soon have AI assistants that can actively help us complete real-world tasks.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft has introduced "Large Action Models" (LAMs) in a research paper, which are AI models capable of understanding and generating text while also performing specific actions.
  • The development of LAMs involves four stages: training with task plan data, learning from expert models like GPT-4o, exploring new solution paths independently, and optimizing performance using reward models.
  • In tests with Microsoft Word, a LAM based on the Mistral-7B model achieved a 71% success rate and outperformed GPT-4o in speed without visual input, although challenges such as security risks, ethical concerns, and limited scalability remain.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

OpenAI co-founder says new AI safety approach "may apply to AGI and beyond"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Kick off the new year with these 3 VR games for Meta Quest: We're giving away free keys Virtual reality in 2025: 8 predictions for next year The best and worst of Virtual Reality in 2024 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Researchers develop first AI system for analyzing medical imagery in both English and Arabic

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft's new Large Action Model can perform some tasks in Word

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

AI research

Study shows: 'Test-time compute scaling' is a path to better AI systems

Google News