AI research
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft's rStar-Math enables small language models to ace complicated math problems

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Microsoft's rStar-Math enables small language models to ace complicated math problems
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft Research Asia has developed a training method called rStar-Math that enables small language models to match or exceed the math performance of much larger AI systems, such as OpenAI's o1-preview.

Ad

At the heart of rStar-Math is Monte Carlo Tree Search (MCTS), the same technique behind the success of Google Deepmind's Alpha Zero and similar systems. MCTS explores multiple solution paths and learns from the most effective ones.

What sets rStar-Math apart is its combination of plain English explanations with actual Python code. For each step, the model needs to both explain its thinking and write working code to validate its approach.

The researchers developed what they call a "code-augmented chain-of-thought" approach. The system expresses math concepts in both everyday language and Python code, with the code including detailed explanations as comments. If the code doesn't run properly, that solution gets rejected - essentially creating an automatic verification system.

Ad
Ad
Mathematical example with Python code: step-by-step calculation of a distance task using the Pythagorean theorem.
Example of a code-augmented chain of reasoning: The solution to a Pythagorean problem is developed in parallel in natural language and Python code. | Image: Guan, Zhang et al.

This strict code checking is both a strength and a limitation. While it works exceptionally well for mathematical text problems where solutions can be clearly verified, it's hard to apply this approach to tasks without clear right or wrong answers, such as text comprehension.

The system also can't yet handle geometric problems because it currently lacks the capability to process visual information. However, the researchers see potential for this approach in programming tasks and common-sense reasoning, where similar verification mechanisms would work well.

Learning through self-assessment

The system uses a special evaluation model called the Process Preference Model (PPM) to assess each solution step. Instead of making yes-or-no decisions, it learns by comparing alternative solutions to identify effective approaches.

The training happens in four rounds, starting with 747,000 math problems. Both the main model and the evaluation model improve with each round, as the system creates verified solutions that help train the next generation of models.

Technical Diagrams: Triple representation of the rStar Math system with reasoning trajectory, Q-value based construction, and evolutionary learning process.
rStar-Math combines training data generation with self-assessment for self-optimization. | Image: Guan, Zhang et al.

With each round, the system tackles increasingly complex problems and generates better solutions. What makes this approach different is that the system learns from its own successful solutions rather than copying answers from larger language models.

Recommendation
AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

After training with rStar-Math, the 7-billion-parameter Qwen2.5-Math-7B model achieved 90% accuracy on the MATH benchmark - 30 percentage points better than its starting point and 4.5% higher than OpenAI's o1-preview. Even the smallest model tested, with just 1.5 billion parameters, reached 88.6% accuracy.

Comparison chart: Performance of various AI models in mathematical tasks, with rStar-Math leading in several categories.
Small LLMs optimized with rStar-Math can keep up with or even outperform the sometimes much larger models. | Image: Guan, Zhang et al.

The system also performed well on the American Mathematical Olympiad AIME 2024, solving 8 out of 15 problems on average - matching the performance of the top 20% of student participants.

The Trade-Off: Computation Time

Like OpenAI's o-models, rStar-Math uses additional computing time during inference to try alternative solutions. The researchers specifically tested how well this so-called "test-time compute" approach scales for rStar-Math.

With just four solution attempts, rStar-Math outperforms o1-preview and comes close to o1-mini. Performance continues to improve as the system makes more attempts, up to 64 per problem.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

However, the benefits vary depending on the type of math problem. For MATH, AIME, and Math Olympiad problems, improvements level off around 64 attempts, while college math problems continue to show gains beyond this point.

Line charts: performance development of various AI models with an increasing number of test solutions across four mathematical benchmarks
Accuracy improves with more compute, but scaling varies across different benchmarks. | Image: Guan, Zhang et al.

In addition to the difficult-to-generalize code verification system mentioned above, this is likely another limitation of rStar-Math. Test-time compute helps ensure accuracy and tackle more complex tasks.

But the need to run and evaluate dozens of solution attempts for each problem makes the process time-consuming and computationally expensive. The system's high accuracy comes at the cost of intensive processing, which is also the case with OpenAI's expensive o3 model.

Despite these limitations, the researchers emphasize that rStar-Math shows how small language models can create their own high-quality training data and improve themselves. They believe even better results are possible with more challenging math problems for training data.

Microsoft's focus on more efficient AI models

The development of rStar-Math fits into Microsoft's broader strategy to create smaller, more efficient AI models that reduce development and operating expenses. The company recently demonstrated this commitment by releasing their 14-billion-parameter Phi-4 model as open source under the MIT license.

The rStar-Math team plans to share their code and data with the research community as well. Project lead Li Lyna Zhang notes on Hugging Face that while they've already created a GitHub repository, it will remain private until they complete the internal approval process.

Ad
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft Research Asia has developed rStar-Math, a method that allows small language models with only 1.5 to 7 billion parameters to match or outperform OpenAI's o1-preview and o1-mini models on mathematical tasks.
  • rStar-Math uses the Monte Carlo Tree Search (MCTS) technique, famously used in Alpha Go, to systematically explore different solutions and learn from the results. For each solution step, rStar-Math generates working Python code and provides a justification, with the code checked for errors.
  • The rStar-Math approach is currently limited to mathematical textual tasks and relies heavily on the ability to verify code. It does not yet support geometric tasks with visual elements, and transferring the approach to areas without clear solutions, such as text comprehension, may prove challenging.
Sources
Paper Hugging Face Github
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI slashes fine-tuning costs for GPT-4o mini with special limited-time offer

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Horror hit MADiSON VR is now also available for Meta Quest Competition for Meta and Xreal: RayNeo unveils 3 new display glasses at CES 2025 BodyLink wants to enable full-body tracking in VR without a physical motion tracker MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft's rStar-Math enables small language models to ace complicated math problems

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

Google News