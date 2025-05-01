AI in practice
Midjourney updates image model v7 with improved quality and new editing tools

Midjourney has released an update to version 7 of its image generation model. According to the company, the new version delivers improved image quality, more accurate rendering of hands and bodies, and better alignment between text prompts and output. The update also includes a redesigned user interface for the image editor. Users now have direct access to functions like "Vary" and "Upscale," along with a right-hand image preview and refined tools such as intelligent segmentation. A new parameter, --exp, has been added to control image aesthetics. Higher values can produce more detailed and dynamic visuals, but may reduce the accuracy of the prompt interpretation. Recommended values range from 5 to 50.

