Maximilian Schreiner

Most Americans view AI’s impact on news and journalism as negative, survey finds

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
A majority of Americans hold a pessimistic outlook on the influence of artificial intelligence in news and journalism, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in summer 2024. The survey finds that about half of U.S. adults (50 percent) expect AI to worsen the quality of news over the next 20 years, while only 10 percent anticipate a positive effect. Concerns about employment in journalism are also widespread. According to the survey, 59 percent fear that AI will result in fewer jobs for journalists, compared to just 5 percent who expect an increase in positions. Worries about misinformation generated by AI are pronounced. Sixty-six percent of respondents say they are very concerned about false information produced by artificial intelligence. These concerns are shared across political lines, with both Republicans and Democrats expressing similar skepticism. The survey also finds that Americans with higher levels of education are, on average, more pessimistic about AI’s effects.

Sources
Pew Research
