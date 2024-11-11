Mozilla CEO dampens AI browser hype and says real changes are still years away

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Mozilla CEO Laura Chambers says it will take two to three years before AI significantly influences how people use their web browsers.

Speaking to TechCrunch on Firefox's 20th anniversary, Chambers confirmed that Mozilla sees the browser as its core product and has increased investment in its development. She sees growth potential through the EU's Digital Markets Act, which gives users more browser choices. Mozilla aims to differentiate itself through privacy features and targeted marketing campaigns to attract younger users.

For AI implementation, Mozilla plans a user-centered approach: Users will have choices, and AI model integration will follow open-source principles with full transparency. Firefox 130 already includes an AI model that automatically creates alternative text for images in PDF files. Long-term, Mozilla wants to offer a browser experience that prioritizes user choice and privacy protection. The company also aims to play a key role in shaping the future of generative AI in browsers, including transparency about how AI models make decisions on behalf of users.

Focus on core product

Chambers emphasized that despite the growing AI trend, Mozilla maintains its focus on developing its core Firefox product. Thanks to the EU's browser choice legislation, she sees good opportunities to increase Firefox's declining market share, particularly on mobile devices.

Besides privacy and targeted marketing, user-oriented AI features should help make Firefox more attractive to users and develop it into a distinguishing feature in the browser market long-term.

