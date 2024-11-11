AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Mozilla CEO dampens AI browser hype and says real changes are still years away

Mozilla
Mozilla CEO dampens AI browser hype and says real changes are still years away
Mozilla CEO Laura Chambers says it will take two to three years before AI significantly influences how people use their web browsers.

Speaking to TechCrunch on Firefox's 20th anniversary, Chambers confirmed that Mozilla sees the browser as its core product and has increased investment in its development. She sees growth potential through the EU's Digital Markets Act, which gives users more browser choices. Mozilla aims to differentiate itself through privacy features and targeted marketing campaigns to attract younger users.

For AI implementation, Mozilla plans a user-centered approach: Users will have choices, and AI model integration will follow open-source principles with full transparency. Firefox 130 already includes an AI model that automatically creates alternative text for images in PDF files. Long-term, Mozilla wants to offer a browser experience that prioritizes user choice and privacy protection. The company also aims to play a key role in shaping the future of generative AI in browsers, including transparency about how AI models make decisions on behalf of users.

Focus on core product

Chambers emphasized that despite the growing AI trend, Mozilla maintains its focus on developing its core Firefox product. Thanks to the EU's browser choice legislation, she sees good opportunities to increase Firefox's declining market share, particularly on mobile devices.

Besides privacy and targeted marketing, user-oriented AI features should help make Firefox more attractive to users and develop it into a distinguishing feature in the browser market long-term.

  • Mozilla CEO Laura Chambers predicts that AI will not significantly change the way people browse for another two to three years. On the 20th anniversary of Firefox, she reaffirms the focus on the browser as the core product.
  • Mozilla plans to take a transparent, user-centric approach to AI integration based on open source principles. An AI model for automatically creating image text in PDFs has already been introduced with Firefox 130.
  • The company sees new growth opportunities for Firefox as a result of the EU's Digital Markets Act, particularly in the mobile sector. Mozilla aims to differentiate itself from the competition with privacy features and targeted marketing to younger users.
Update

