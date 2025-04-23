Mozilla wants you to browse less and hover more with its new AI link summarizer

Mozilla’s latest experiment in Firefox Labs introduces a feature called Link Preview. With this feature enabled, holding down Shift and Alt while hovering over any link brings up a preview card. The card displays the page title, a short description, an image, estimated reading time, and three automatically generated bullet points that summarize the content. Instead of sending your browsing data to the cloud, Firefox uses the SmolLM2-360M language model from Hugging Face to generate these previews. The company has plans to improve language support, boost the speed and quality of the previews, and is even considering bringing the feature to Android in the future. Link Preview is optional and can be enabled through Firefox Labs.

Ad