Netflix used generative AI to create a VFX scene in its series "El Eternauta"

Matthias Bastian
Netflix used generative AI to produce a VFX scene in its Argentinian series “El Eternauta,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the company’s earnings call. The AI-assisted sequence was finished ten times faster than traditional methods and would have been too expensive to make otherwise, Sarandos said. Like every CEO, he claimed AI is meant to support creatives, not replace them. The scene also used virtual production tools.

