AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

New oversight committee gains power to delay OpenAI releases over safety concerns

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
New oversight committee gains power to delay OpenAI releases over safety concerns
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

OpenAI is setting up an independent oversight committee to monitor safety and security measures in AI development and deployment. The committee will have broad authority.

Ad

According to a company statement, the Safety and Security Committee will be an independent supervisory body reporting to the Board of Directors. It will oversee critical safety measures in the development and rollout of AI models.

Zico Kolter, Director of the Machine Learning Department at Carnegie Mellon University, will chair the committee. Other members include Adam D'Angelo, co-founder and CEO of Quora; retired US Army General Paul Nakasone; and Nicole Seligman, former Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Sony Corporation.

The committee's duties include overseeing the security and safety processes guiding OpenAI's model development and deployment. Senior management will brief the committee on security evaluations for major model releases. Along with the full board, the committee has the power to delay a release until security concerns are addressed.

Ad
Ad

This restructuring follows recommendations from the committee itself, made after a 90-day review of OpenAI's security processes and safeguards.

OpenAI plans "Information Sharing and Analysis Center" to boost industry collaboration

OpenAI also announced it is exploring the creation of an "Information Sharing and Analysis Center" (ISAC) for the AI industry. This would enable companies in the AI sector to share threat information and cybersecurity data.

The company also plans to enhance its internal information controls and hire more staff to strengthen its 24/7 security teams. Additionally, OpenAI aims to be more transparent about its AI models' capabilities and risks.

Last month, OpenAI signed an agreement with the US government to research, test, and evaluate the company's AI models. Before that, the company lost several of its leading AI safety experts and disbanded its alignment team.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI is establishing an independent oversight body called the Safety and Security Committee to oversee critical safety measures in the development and deployment of AI models.
  • The committee will be chaired by Zico Kolter and will have broad powers, including the ability to delay model releases until safety concerns are addressed.
  • In addition, OpenAI plans to develop an "Information Sharing and Analysis Center" to share threat information in the AI industry, as well as expand internal safety measures and increase transparency about the capabilities and risks of its AI models.
Sources
OpenAI
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI wipes out its super AI safety team

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR studio nDreams plans to lay off up to 17.5% of its workforce visionOS 2 for Apple Vision Pro is here and lets you convert 2D images to Spatial Photos New VR mod brings cult sci-fi hit System Shock to virtual reality MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

OpenAI tests whether GPT-4 can explain how AI works

AI and society

Musk, Wozniak, Bengio: Business leaders and scientists call for AI pause

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

New oversight committee gains power to delay OpenAI releases over safety concerns

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI's new 'o1' model thinks longer to give smarter answers

AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

AI and society
Comment

Bill Gates downplays AI's potential for spreading disinformation

Google News