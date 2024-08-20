AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Nvidia researchers create AI that predicts thunderstorms with kilometer-scale precision

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Nvidia researchers create AI that predicts thunderstorms with kilometer-scale precision
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Nvidia researchers have developed an AI model called "StormCast" that enables thunderstorm forecasts on a scale of a few kilometers.

Ad

Until now, it has been challenging for AI models to capture the complex dynamics of the atmosphere at this fine scale. The researchers combined two innovations for StormCast: First, they rely on a generative model that can simulate many possible developments. Second, StormCast predicts a dense atmospheric state with dozens of vertical layers.

StormCast mimics the high-resolution model "High-Resolution Rapid Refresh" (HRRR) currently used by the American weather service NOAA. It forecasts 99 state variables on a scale of 3 kilometers in hourly time steps, with a particular focus on the lowest layers of the atmosphere.

Nvidia's StormCast is on a different level

In tests, StormCast showed a similar forecast quality to the HRRR model. The probabilities for light, moderate, and heavy rain matched well up to 6 hours in advance. StormCast also realistically reproduced the development of thunderstorm cells, updrafts, downdrafts, and cold air flows under thunderstorms.

Ad
Ad

One advantage of the AI approach is that ensembles, i.e., groups of slightly varied forecasts, can be easily created. With just five ensemble members, StormCast outperformed the single HRRR run. Such ensembles are very computationally intensive with classical weather models.

Some challenges remain: Among other things, future models should learn on more training data and larger areas. The calibration of the ensembles can also be improved.

Nevertheless, the team is convinced that the results pave the way for a new generation of high-resolution, AI-supported weather models. Such models could help meteorologists predict dangerous thunderstorms even more accurately and quickly, thus avoiding damage and fatalities. The models are also promising for local climate forecasts.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Nvidia researchers have developed StormCast, an AI model that combines a generative model with a dense atmospheric state forecast to predict thunderstorms on a scale of a few kilometers.
  • In tests, StormCast has shown similar forecast quality to the current best weather model, HRRR. Rainfall probabilities, thunderstorm cell development, and updrafts and downdrafts were realistically reproduced.
  • The team sees challenges ahead, but believes the approach paves the way for a new generation of high-resolution, AI-enabled weather models that could help forecasters predict dangerous thunderstorms more accurately and quickly.
Sources
Nvidia
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Google releases code for HeAR, an AI that analyzes audio to assess health

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Pico 4 Ultra launches in China, revealing new details about the upcoming Quest 3 rival Meta Quest's best VR travel app to be used in healthcare Roto VR Explorer is the first "Made for Meta" VR gaming chair MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

AI research

Nous Research's new Hermes 3 AI models promise high controllability without 'latent thoughtcrime'

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Nvidia researchers create AI that predicts thunderstorms with kilometer-scale precision

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Humans might need a permission slip to use the internet soon, thanks to AI

AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

Google News