AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Open Source Initiative releases first formal definition of open-source AI

OSI
Open Source Initiative releases first formal definition of open-source AI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) has released its first formal definition of what constitutes open-source AI.

Ad

The announcement came during the All Things Open 2024 conference, following "multiple years of research and collaboration, an international roadshow of workshops, and a year-long co-design process."

The definition sets clear requirements that many current AI models, including Meta's Llama, don't meet. The one that stands out is that it requires AI model makers to provide enough detail about their training data that a "skilled person can recreate a substantially equivalent system using the same or similar data." This level of transparency goes well beyond what most AI companies currently offer, according to Mozilla AI strategy lead Ayah Bdeir.

At its core, the definition outlines essential freedoms that any open-source AI system must provide. Users need to be able to run the system for any purpose, examine how it works, make modifications, and share it with others. To enable this, companies must release complete information about training data, source code, and model parameters in a format that allows for modifications.

Ad
Ad

The new definition applies to both complete AI systems and individual components like models and weights, aiming to bring the traditional benefits of open source - autonomy, transparency, and collaborative improvement - to the AI field.

Meta's Llama models aren't open enough

The definition directly challenges Meta's claims about its Llama models. While Meta promotes itself as a champion of open AI development, its approach doesn't meet the OSI's criteria, something the organization has repeatedly criticized in the past.

Meta releases its model weights but keeps training data private and places restrictions on commercial use - practices that conflict with fundamental open-source principles. The same is true for Google and its Gemma models.

Meta argues that the high costs and complexity of developing large language models require what it calls a "spectrum of openness." However, skeptics believe Meta may be attempting to exploit loopholes in regulations like the EU AI Act, which offers more lenient treatment for open-source models.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The Open Source Initiative (OSI) has released its Open Source AI Definition (OSAID), which requires the disclosure of training data and source code for AI models to be considered open source.
  • To meet the new open-source criteria, AI models must provide sufficient information to enable a qualified person to build a substantially equivalent system.
  • Meta's Llama or Google's Gemma models do not qualify as open source under the new definition because Meta releases the model weights but does not provide the training data, and the license restricts the use of the models.
Sources
Open Source AI Definition OSI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google open-sources compact Japanese Gemma AI model optimized for local use on mobile devices

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest Halloween Sale: These 3 excellent VR horror games are currently on sale VR pioneer Jesse Schell has an interesting vision for mixed reality games Hands-on: Snap Spectacles 5 AR glasses gave me a glimpse of the future MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

GitHub's new Spark platform helps anyone build AI-powered apps with natural language

AI in practice

Google is rolling out its AI search to more countries

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Open Source Initiative releases first formal definition of open-source AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News