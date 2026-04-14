OpenAI acquires AI finance startup Hiro, which built a "personal AI CFO"

AI startup Hiro, which built a personal AI financial advisor, is shutting down. The team is joining OpenAI, though no acquisition price has been disclosed. Hiro's vision was a "personal AI CFO" (Chief Financial Officer).

Hiro let users input their salary, debts, and monthly expenses, then calculated financial scenarios and explained the results. The company says it helped customers manage more than one billion dollars in assets.

The deal has all the hallmarks of an acqui-hire, an acquisition aimed at the team, not the product. Hiro has stopped accepting new sign-ups and will shut down on April 20, 2026. Users can export their data until May 13, 2026, after which all personal information will be deleted. No user data will transfer to OpenAI.

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OpenAI has been working on financial tools within ChatGPT for some time. With the Hiro team on board, the company could move significantly faster on those plans.