OpenAI has acquired Rockset, a real-time analytics database company, to enhance its AI systems' data analysis capabilities. The acquisition is aimed at improving OpenAI's data query infrastructure for its AI products, with Rockset's technology enabling users to better leverage their own data for AI applications. Recently, Rockset introduced a fast real-time hybrid search that combines vector databases with text, geospatial, and structured search, which it described as "the next-generation vector database for retrieval at scale." While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, it's likely a significant acquisition. Rockset, founded in 2016, has raised approximately $105 million in venture capital funding. As part of the deal, Rockset CEO Venkat Venkataramani and some of his team members will join OpenAI.
OpenAI acquires Rockset to optimize AI systems for chatting with user data
